Iowa State comes from behind to beat Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTIV) - Iowa State defeated Texas 23-20 Friday to earn at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title. With the win, the Cyclones are a virtual lock to play in the Big 12 Championship game for the first time in program history.

Texas was in control early. Sam Ehlinger called his own number and scored from 17 yards out. That gave the Longhorns a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Iowa State got on the board on a 35 yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Charlie Kolar. That made it a 10-7 game. The two teams traded field goals before the half and Texas went to the locker room with a 13-10 lead.

The Longhorns went up by two scores again in the third quarter. Ehlinger found Jared Wiley for a seven yard touchdown. Texas led 20-10.

The Cyclones scored the final 13 points of the game. Connor Assalley hit two field goals. Then with just over a minute to play, Breece Hall ran it in from three yards out to give Iowa State a 23-20 lead.

Texas had a chance to tie as time expired but Cameron Dicker's 57-yard field goal missed left.

"I think it's ironic that this senior class is the one we recruited when we were 3-9, we didn't have a whole lot to sell," said head coach Matt Campbell. "These young men believed in us enough to come here and have been an anchor in creating the positive change in our football program."

Iowa State will finish the regular season at home against West Virginia on Saturday, December 5th.