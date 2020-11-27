LaunchPad Children’s Museum hosts ‘Black Friday Camp’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- LaunchPad Children's Museum helped parents get their holiday shopping done Friday, with a Black Friday camp for kids.

The "Santa's Helpers" Camp helped kids make homemade gifts for their parents and loved ones to give on Christmas Day.

The camp also allowed the kids some time to play in the museum.

They even had STEM activities.

Event leaders said it's a great way to get kids' minds stimulated, while they have fun.

"To help kiddos understand the giving portion of Christmas. And also it gives parents the opportunity to go out and get their stuff done and not worry about their kids while they're at home. And so, here they're nice and safe, we're taking all the precautions when it comes to COVID-19 and guidelines like that. And they're having a good time on top of that," said Tori Anderson, Education Facilitator.

Anderson said she loves to see the kids use their imaginations and what they come up with for their homemade gifts.