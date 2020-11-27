Local business emphasizes importance of shopping small this holiday season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Packed department stores and long lines of customers might not be what we see this holiday shopping season. For one small business, the effort to compete has doubled because of the pandemic.

"I will say as a small business it's extremely exhausting," said Pickled Palette Owner Ashley Prince.

The Pickled Palette has adapted new ways to serve customers over the past seven months. But owners emphasize, the business of attracting new and returning customers is crucial between now and Christmas.

"Luckily we're an art studio so by nature we're creative and we've done everything that we can to create new ways for people to make art, de-stress, help them take their mind off of the situation at hand," said Prince.

Take-home kits, private classes, and limited people in the store are just a few of the ways they are adapting to modified holiday shopping.

Prince said each day is different in their attempt to make things work.

"I think I speak for all businesses in Siouxland the only way that we've made it through this is by our very loyal customers and them being great patrons to us," said Prince.

Prince said she will continue to encourage customers to shop small this season, and the rest of the year as well.

"I just emphasize that us small businesses need you and we hope you think of us during your holiday shopping."