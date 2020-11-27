Man charged in fatal Rapid City shooting of 19-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a mobile home in the city. The Rapid City Journal reports 43-year-old Jason Ray Sharp is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ocean Sun Eberlein of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred Tuesday at at a mobile home on Highway 16. Authorities said the shooting was reported by a neighbor who heard gunfire. Authorities said Eberlein was taken to a hospital, where he died. Deputies found Sharp at the scene. A court appearance is scheduled for Monday.