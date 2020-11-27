Man dies in rollover crash in Spink County

SIOX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead after a rollover crash in Spink County. The Argus Leader reports the crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, about 10 miles southeast of Conde on Highway 20. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 22-year-old man’s vehicle went into a ditch and rolled. The man was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. The man’s name has not been released pending the notification of family.