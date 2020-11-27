Man in custody after 2-state car chase

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue, Nebraska, man is jailed after a lengthy chased that crossed back and forth across the Iowa-Nebraska line. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 34-year-old suspect is accused of a long list of crimes. The chase began shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday when Council Bluff, Iowa, officers stopped a Chevrolet Silverado, but the driver took off on Interstate 480 and drove into Nebraska, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. The truck later crossed back into Iowa, then back to Nebraska again. In Omaha, troopers pulled in front of the truck and the driver got out and tried to run but was caught.