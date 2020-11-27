Nebraska reports two more COVID-19 related deaths and 1,114 new cases of the virus

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,114 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the total number of cases for the state to 124,066.

Health experts also report two more virus-related deaths, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 984.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 931 residents remain hospitalized due to the virus, which is the same as yesterday. A total of 4,216 Nebraskans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 60,654 to 61,605 on Friday.

So far, 734,833 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 610,414 tests have come back negative.