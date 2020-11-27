Nov. 26-27: South Dakota COVID-19 deaths reach 888, 16,382 active cases reported

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 2,138 more cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 78,280.

The South Dakota Department of Public Health's latest report includes numbers from both Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, since the COVID-19 dashboard was not updated on Thanksgiving.

According to Friday's report, 1,926 of the new cases are confirmed and 212 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,382 active cases in the state, an increase of 1,070 since Wednesday.

The state's health department has reported 39 new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 888.

State data reported 1,029 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 61,010.

Currently, 569 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of one since Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,353 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 14 new cases, bringing its total to 1,349. Of those cases, 1,195 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 42 new cases, bringing its total to 1,338. State health officials say 1,059 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 10.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,182 to 5,321. Officials say 4,197 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported two more virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 49.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 23 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,217. So far, 967 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 23.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 91 new cases, bringing the total to 1,706. Officials say 1,232 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths was reported in Yankton County. To date, Yankton County has had nine virus-related deaths.