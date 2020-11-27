Nov. 26: Nebraska reports over 2,800 more COVID-19 cases, 931 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts reported 2,876 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases for the state to 122,952.

Health officials also reported four more virus-related deaths, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 982.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 931 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up from 930 reported yesterday. A total of 4,192 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 59,677 to 60,654 on Thursday.

So far, 731,994 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health officials say 608,689 tests have come back negative.

Local health departments did not provide updated COVID-19 numbers for Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne counties.