Nov. 27: Iowa reports 1,226 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7 additional deaths in Woodbury County

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,266 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 222,278 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 223,544 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 127,353 have recovered, an increase of 2,831 since yesterday.

The state has also reported 37 additional virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 2,349.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (127,353) and the number of deaths (2,349) from the total number of confirmed cases (223,544) shows there are currently 93,842 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 3,242 tests were reported, and a total of 1,197,773 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate continues to decline at 18.7%. That’s down from 19.1% reported one day earlier. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 17% except for Monona County which has a 16.2% positivity rate.

According to the health department's latest report, 1,226 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,269. Out of those hospitalizations, 256 are in the ICU with 141 on ventilators. State data shows 72% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 151 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,628 residents at Iowa long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 1,905 have recovered. So far, 1,055 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 95 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,183.

To date, 7,611 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported seven additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 123. Officials say these latest deaths involved one older adult between the ages of 61 and 80, and one elderly and five elderly males all over the age of 81.

A total of 93 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 60 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 28 new cases were reported for a total of 3,015 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,332 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,135 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 12 since yesterday. Of those cases, 583 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County five new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,343. Of those cases, 824 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,682 cases on Thursday, and that number rose to 2,694 by Friday morning. Of those cases, 1,790 have recovered

The county has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 41.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 15 additional cases bringing its total to 3,648. Of those cases, 2,608 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.