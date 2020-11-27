One dead, several injured in RV rollover near Remsen, IA

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -- One person is dead and several others injured after a motor home accident Thursday night near the intersection of L-12 and Quest Avenue near Remsen, Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said the 1998 motor home was traveling north on L-12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times, before coming to a stop.

A 23-year-old man was killed in the accident. Several other people were taken to the hospital and one person was air-lifted to MercyOne in Sioux City.

Officials said the name of the man killed and those injured will be released later Friday after family and friends have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Le Mars Police Department, Remsen Police Department, in addition to ambulances from Marcus, Orange City, and Le Mars.