Police, anti-crime group seek tips in Chicago boy’s shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago anti-violence group is offering a $10,000 reward for information in a drive-by shooting that critically wounded a 5-year-old boy, saying someone must know who the shooter is. Early Walker, a founder of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, urged anyone with information that could help police make an arrest in the Nov. 16 shooting of Clareon Williams to pass that along to authorities. Video police released days after the shooting shows someone inside an SUV firing several shots at an apartment building. One bullet smashed through a window and struck Clareon in the head. His father says Clareon can’t talk but is able to breathe without assistance.