Police: Woman dead after van crashes into Buffalo monument

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a woman has died after a speeding minivan crashed into a monument in downtown Buffalo. The unidentified male driver was in critical condition after the crash, which happened before 7:30 a.m. The female passenger, whose name also was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told reporters the vehicle had reached at an “extreme rate of speed” before crashing into the obelisk in front of Buffalo City Hall. The Buffalo News reported the Toyota Sienna crashed through two marble posts before striking the monument. It honors President William McKinley, who was assassinated on a 1901 visit to the city in western New York.