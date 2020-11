SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft that occurred at a business in Granville, Iowa.

On Nov. 24, deputies discovered that someone stole a Honda EU3000 generator sometime within the month prior to when it was discovered.

The generator is valued at about $2,000.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the sheriff's office at (712) 737-2280.