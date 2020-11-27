Small businesses in Norfolk prepare for big day of shopping

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - This past Tuesday in Norfolk, Nebraska, the annual "Black Tuesday" event began when many stores and restaurants in town started their sales and promotions early.

Those sales kicked off a week of holiday shopping in the downtown area that led up to Black Friday, and Saturday's event -- Small Business Saturday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unknown how the shopping would look this year, especially after a mask mandate was put into effect in Norfolk for public buildings, including businesses.

Morgan Quinn, a sales representative at Avenue Bridal said this week has been great for the store.

"It has definitely been crazy but we are living for it. We're glad all the brides are coming out. We are excited to see everybody in the midst of COVID-19 so we are welcoming it whole-heartedly," said Quinn.

Quinn also says customers have been cooperative with wearing their masks and they expect to have an even busier day Saturday.