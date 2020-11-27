South Dakota reports 39 virus deaths from 2-day stretch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported 39 deaths from COVID-19, pushing the state to record more deaths in November than all other months of the pandemic combined. The state’s tally of COVID-19 deaths stands at 888 after the Department of Health reported the death records from a two-day period stretching over the Thanksgiving holiday. The total number of deaths has more than doubled since November began, with 463 reported this month. Health officials also reported that 2,138 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. The state has seen a downward tick in new cases over the last two weeks.