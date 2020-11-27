Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese came out in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the country’s last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdi’s body arrived earlier in the day Friday from Abu Dhabi , where he had been flown to receive medical treatment after testing positive for coronavirus in early November. Al-Mahdi, who was the leader of the National Ummah Party, died Thursday at age 84. Statesmen and military leaders, including the president of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, waited at Khartoum International Airport for the plane carrying Al-Mahdi’s body.