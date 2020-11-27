Wyoming inmate dies in apparent suicide at Torrington prison

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a Wyoming prison inmate has died in an apparent suicide. The state corrections department said 21-year-old John Christian Tygart, died Thursday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. At the time of his death, Tygart was serving a two to four year sentence after being convicted of child abuse in Laramie County on Sept. 24. He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The department says an autopsy has been ordered as required by its policy.