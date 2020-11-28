Skip to Content

3 inmates walk away from Yankton minimum security prison

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say three inmates have walked away from a minimum-security state prison in Yankton. Officials at the Yankton Community Work Center say inmates Seth Boocock, Corey Bales and Matthew Fritz-Chappell all left the facility without authorization shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday. Boocock is serving more than 10 years for aggravated assault. Bales is serving a nine years on multiple sentences for identity theft, forgery and possession of a controlled substance. Fritz-Chappell is serving more than five year for possession of alcohol or marijuana by an inmate. They could faces charges of escape, punishable by up to five years in prison.

