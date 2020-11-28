Allen scores 22, leads 2nd-half surge in Nebraska victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half when Nebraska pulled away for a 79-57 victory over North Dakota State. Allen, a junior JC transfer who began his career at West Virginia, was 9-of-17 shooting with five steals for 13 total in three games. Trey McGowens added 19 points and Lat Mayen and Dalano Banton 12 each with Banton grabbing nine rebounds and eight assists. Junior Jaxon Knotek had a career-high 16 points, 12 in the first half, to lead the Bison. Sam Griesel had nine points and 12 rebounds and junior Tyree Eady had a career-high 13 boards with seven points.