Biden’s win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has said little about the Guantanamo Bay detention center except that he supports closing it. That has brought a degree of hope to some of the 41 men still held there. Lawyers for some of the prisoners say they hope the Biden administration will resume Obama-era efforts to close the detention center. President Donald Trump said in his initial campaign that he would load up the prison with “bad dudes” but he largely ignored it and only one prisoner was released under his administration.