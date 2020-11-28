Black Friday sees record online as US shoppers stay home

Black Friday online sales hit a new record this year as pandemic-wary Americans filled virtual carts instead of real ones.

Consumers spent an estimated $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online shopping.

That was a 22% increase over the previous record of $7.4 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, in-person traffic at U.S. retail stores dropped 52%, according to Sensormatic.

Adobe says Monday could be the largest online sales day in U.S. history.

Hot Wheels cars, Lego sets, Apple AirPods, Samsung televisions and video games were among the biggest sellers.