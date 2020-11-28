Clashes with cleric’s supporters kill 5 in southern Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Medical officials say that supporters of a firebrand Iraqi cleric shot dead five people, in overnight clashes with anti-government protesters in southern Iraq. The clashes began overnight, when the anti-government demonstrators attempted to bloc the path of a rally supporting Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada al-Sadr. Medical officials said followers of the populist cleric also wounded 40 others in the clashes. The anti-government protesters were camped out at a main square in the city of Nasiriyah, which has been an epicenter of the youth-led protest movement that has sought to sweep aside Iraq’s ruling sectarian elite. Al-Sadr has withdrawn his support for the anti-government protesters in recent months.