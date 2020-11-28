Different weather to end the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a lovely Saturday, the high reached the mid 50s and sunshine continued.

Soak it up now, because tomorrow brings some changes.

Tonight the low stays above average, reaching the low 30s, but temperatures barely rise from there for Sunday.

Sunday’s high will reach the upper 30s, but it may not feel that way.

Breezy winds move in, with wind gusts reaching 35 mph through the day.

The skies will remain clear, so we keep the sunshine.

Monday looks similar to Sunday, but with calmer winds.

Monday will be sunny, with another high in the upper 30s.

Tuesday takes us back into the low 40s, with another mostly clear sky.

Wednesday drops into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm up after that, but when? Tune in to News 4 to find out.