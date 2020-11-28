Hawarden Chamber hosts ‘Parade of Lights’

"We're bringing some spirit, we're bringing some hope, we're bringing some light. And we're enjoying every minute of it ourselves." Cathie Brown, Hawarden Chamber Director

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hawarden's second annual Chamber Parade of Lights brought folks from all around the Hawarden area to experience some Christmas fun from the safety of their cars.

Folks lined up in their cars on Central Avenue in Hawarden and watched cars, trucks, semi's and even some four-wheelers decked out in Christmas lights while also enjoying some festive music as the parade went by.

With everything that's been happening this year and not being able to do some of the more traditional Christmas activities to help keep people safe, Cathie Brown, Hawarden Chamber director said it was crucial to them that they still hosted the parade.

"So, that's why we needed to come back. We needed to bring the hope a little bit stronger into our community and give us a little more Christmas spirit," said Brown.

Other members with the Chamber said it's a great community event.

"I think that it is a wonderful event. And it's something that can bring everyone together just to celebrate the season. There's a lot of things going on that have to be canceled and for the Chamber to be able to put this on it means a lot," said Katie Anderson, Chamber Member.

Brown said it was nice to be able to host a Christmas event to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

She said it's amazing to see that joy spread around the community.

"I don't even know if I can find the words. It's so exciting on my way down. And I'm looking at the windows that are decorated and people are coming out from the stores and just saying we are so excited! That is priceless. That's priceless," said Brown.

Brown adds they will continue to holiday parade of lights for many Christmas seasons to come.