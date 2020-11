ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kolton Kohl had 15 points as Abilene Christian beat Omaha 70-58 on Saturday. Clay Gayman had 14 points for Abilene Christian (3-0). Joe Pleasant added 11 points. Immanuel Allen had 10 points. Zach Thornhill had 13 points for the Mavericks (1-2). Marlon Ruffin added 11 points.