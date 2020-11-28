Milford Fire Dept. responds to morning fire

WAHPETON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Milford Fire Department responded to an early morning report of a possible explosion with black smoke in the basement of a home in the 1100 block of Harpen St.

While Milford Fire Dept. was still in route, a sheriff's deputy arrived and reported black smoke coming from the home.

When fire and rescue arrived on scene the home was full of thick smoke originating in the basement. Milford Fire Dept arrived with three trucks and 11 firefighters.

The fire was discovered in the utility room and was quickly extinguished. The fire melted nearby water lines that helped to stop the spread of the fire.

The fire originated from a dehumidifier which started a nearby pile of laundry on fire. No injuries were reported, and all occupants were out of the home.