Montenegro declares Serbian ambassador persona non grata

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s outgoing pro-Western government has declared the ambassador of neighboring Serbia persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country. The small Balkan nation’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday cited “long and continuous meddling in the internal affairs of Montenegro” as the reason for the action. The move reflects a spike in tensions days before the planned inauguration of a new, pro-Serb government in Montenegro. There was no immediate reaction from Serbia. The two Balkan states that were part of a joint country before an independence referendum in 2006 led to Montenegro splitting off. The outgoing government led by the Democratic Party of Socialists defied Serbia and Russia in having Montenegro join NATO in 2017.