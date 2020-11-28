Nov. 28: Iowa reports 1,221 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,239 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 223,544 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 225,783 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 130,007 have recovered, an increase of 2,654 since yesterday.

The state has also reported 11 additional virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 2,360.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (130,007) and the number of deaths (2,360) from the total number of confirmed cases (225,783) shows there are currently 93,416 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 5,723 tests were reported, and a total of 1,203,496 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate continues to decline at 17.7%. That’s down from 18.7% reported one day earlier. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 18% except for Monona County which has a 15.8% positivity rate.

According to the health department's latest report, 1,221 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,226. Out of those hospitalizations, 244 are in the ICU with 146 on ventilators. State data shows 73% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 153 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,748 residents at Iowa long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 1,960 have recovered. So far, 1,059 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 112 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,295.

To date, 7,702 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 126. Officials say these latest deaths involved one male and on female between the ages of 61 and 80, and one elderly female over the age of 81.

A total of 95 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 62 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 15 new cases were reported for a total of 3,030 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,346 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,150 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 15 since yesterday. Of those cases, 590 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 18 new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,361. Of those cases, 842 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,694 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 2,731 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 1,820 have recovered

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 41.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 24 additional cases bringing its total to 3,672. Of those cases, 2,655 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.