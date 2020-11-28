Nov. 28: Nebraska reports over 1,200 more COVID-19 cases, 911 active hospitalizations

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts reported 1,257 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases for the state to 125,323.

Health officials also reported five more virus-related deaths, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 989.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 911 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up from down from 931 reported yesterday. A total of 4,246 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 62,686.

So far, 7338,205 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health officials say 612,529 tests have come back negative.

Local health departments did not provide updated COVID-19 numbers for Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne counties.