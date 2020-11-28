Nov. 28: South Dakota reports 539 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 54 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 819 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 79,099.

According to Saturday's report, 721 of the new cases are confirmed and 98 are probable.

State health officials say there are 17,106 active cases in the state, an increase of 724 since Friday.

The state's health department has reported 54 new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 942.

State data reported 41 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 61,051.

Currently, 539 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of 30 since Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had ten new cases, bringing its total to 1,359. Of those cases, 1,196 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 1,349. State health officials say 1,059 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to 10.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,321 to 5,353. Officials say 4,197 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported two more virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 51.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 20 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,237. So far, 967 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported two additional deaths, bringing the county's total to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 45 new cases, bringing the total to 1,751. Officials say 1,234 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths was reported in Yankton County. To date, Yankton County has had nine virus-related deaths.