Samuel scores 16 with 18 boards; TCU beats Tulsa 70-65

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Samuel scored 16 points and tied his career high with 18 rebounds and TCU beat Tulsa 70-65 at the Hall of Fame Classic. Freshman Mike Miles scored nine of his 12 points in the second half and Francisco Farabello finished with 10 points for TCU (2-0). Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made a layup to trim Tulsa’s deficit to 62-60 with 92 seconds left before Kevin Easley found Taryn Todd on the left wing for a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game with 1:09 to go. TCU made 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal it. Rachal had 19 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa.