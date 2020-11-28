Santa in the Window replaces traditional holiday event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While Santa Claus is not immune to COVID-19 he still plans to make frequent visits to Sioux City this season, and his first visit was on Saturday.

"We've got Santa down here at the Warrior Hotel, he is in the window. We were kind of going back to a little bit of nostalgia in downtown and putting up window displays so Santa is doing us a favor this year and sitting in his chair here in the window," said Downtown Partners Executive Director Ragen Cote.

Children can't sit on his lap, but he is equipped with a microphone so he can talk to everyone passing by.

Those who want to can speak into a microphone as well to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

"We knew that santa's house wasn't able to function as it's done in the past and it was a big hit for kids here in Sioux City, so we wanted to come up with a way and working with the Warrior they were very helpful in figuring out what that looks like," said Cote.

Organizers say they were able to get Santa to come be in the window every Saturday now until Christmas.