Suspect in armed robbery in custody

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A suspect in a late morning robbery at a Select Mart in Sioux City has been arrested.

According to police, around 10:52 a.m. 24 year-old Franky M. Corral of Sioux City entered the Select Mart at 623 14th St and threatened the clerk with a gun, and demanded money.

The Clerk retreated into a back room and the suspect fled in a vehicle without getting any cash.

Sioux City Police located the vehicle at a nearby apartment around 2 p.m. and Corral was taken into custody on 1st degree Robbery and Going Armed with Intent.

Corral was treated at MercyOne for a self-inflicted laceration before being taken to the Woodbury County Jail.