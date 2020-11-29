Afghan officials say 34 killed in separate suicide bombings

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say at least 34 people have been killed in two separate suicide bombings. In eastern Ghazni province, officials says 31 soldiers were killed and 24 others wounded when the attacker drove a military humvee full of explosives onto an army commando base before detonating the car bomb on Sunday. In southern Afghanistan, officials say a suicide car bomber targeted the convoy of a provincial council chief in Zubal, killing at least three people and wounding 21 others, including children. The provincial council chief survived the attack Sunday with minor injuries. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks.