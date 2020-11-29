Australian leader calls China’s graphic tweet ‘repugnant’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says a tweet by a Chinese official which shows a fake image of an Australian soldier appearing to slit a child’s throat is “truly repugnant.” The incident is further increasing tensions between the two nations, in a relationship that was already under strain. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he’s seeking an apology from the Chinese government. The graphic image was posted Monday by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry. It shows a grinning soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of a veiled child, who is holding a lamb.