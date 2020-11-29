Betty Strong Encounter and Lewis and Clark Interpretive Centers host ‘Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament;

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Betty Strong Encounter And Lewis and Clark Interpretive Centers are hosting 'Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament' throughout this holiday season.

Kids can come out and decorate ornaments any way they want.

Each participant can decorate two ornaments, one for the centers' tree and one to take home.

Leaders with the centers the event has been going on since last year and it's a great way to let kids be creative with holiday decorating.

"Seeing their creativity coming out. Especially with COVID right now, we have so many that come in and they don't mind having their mask on. And it's just a fun time and in these times with COVID, we can make the best times we can have," said Linda Lees, Docent.

The event is free to everyone who wants to decorate an ornament and can come in any time the centers are open and goes until December 23rd.