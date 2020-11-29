Brazil’s Bolsonaro suffers wave of defeats in mayoral races

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suffered heavy losses in mayoral elections that were completed with 57 runoffs on Sunday. Only five candidates he supported in the continental-sized nation of 5,570 municipalities won their bids, with all the big prizes at stake now taken by his adversaries. The president’s worst loss came in his hometown Rio de Janeiro, where Mayor Marcelo Crivella was battered in his reelection attempt 64 to 36% by his center-right predecessor Eduardo Paes. Evangelical pastor Crivella repeatedly used the president in his campaign to try to turn his fortunes.