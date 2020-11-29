Cooler days stick around

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front moved through overnight, leaving us with a much different day compared to Saturday.

Temperatures have dropped today by 15 to 20 degrees.

Stronger winds also moved in behind the cold front, giving us wind gusts that reached speeds around 40 mph.

The high reached the mid 30s, but with the stronger winds, it mainly felt like teens and 20s all day long.

It was a sunny day though, so that helped make it feel more mild.

Tonight keeps the cool, with lows in the upper teens, and the gusty winds start to slow, but we could still have wind gusts around 30 mph through the night.

Monday keeps that colder weather, you’ll want to keep bundling for any outdoor adventures.

Sunshine does continue and Monday’s winds will be more mild, but the high only reached the upper 30s.

Tuesday starts to see clouds returning. Tuesday’s high will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high in the upper 30s.

These temperatures are much closer to average for this time of the season, but will we see any changes? Tune in to News 4 to find out.