COVID doesn’t stop Neligh’s Parade of Lights

Neligh, Nebraska (KTIV) -- The ongoing pandemic couldn't stop the Parade of Lights from happening in Neligh, Nebraska Sunday night.

The event started with the lighting of the Christmas decorations at the Antelope County Courthouse.

Following the lighting, the parade kicked off on Main Street, where residents were able to park their cars to watch the parade drive-in style.

The leader of the lighting ceremony was Santa Claus himself, who also was the last float in the parade where he waved to the crowd wishing everybody a Merry Christmas.