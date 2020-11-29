Cyber Monday: The importance of shopping local

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- While Black Friday looked a little different this year due to the pandemic, there's still another chance to save big this holiday season… and that's Cyber Monday.

"We expect it to be bigger than normal," said Jennifer Rassel, Little Red Embroidery Company Owner.

Folks around Siouxland and the nation use Cyber Monday as a way to get great deals for Christmas shopping.

But it's important to note that it's not just the large retail stores that will be having good deals to take advantage of.

Jennifer Rassel, owner of Little Red Embroidery Company in Sergeant Bluff says it's important to shop local this holiday season.

"Basically when you're supporting a small business, you're supporting families in your hometown. You know, my family, the girls that work for me all those families depend on this business. So, we definitely appreciate you shopping small versus going the big box store,' said Rassel.

She adds they usually see an uptick in traffic during the holiday season and do a sale for Cyber Monday.

"It seems to me that people are shopping a little bit earlier this year which is great because with the concerns with shipping and that kind of thing we would prefer they do that. It might be a little different this year, generally we ship until the very last minute and this year I'm not sure that I want to depend on those packages to all get there on time," said Rassel.

And thanks to those who shop locally, Rassel says she's been able to expand from where she started to now a full store and have that online presence to be able to host sales for things like Cyber Monday.

"We wouldn't have our retail store if it wasn't for the local support. The business started out in my garage," said Rassel.

Rassel adds another advantage of shopping local is, if you don't want to worry about shipping you can also order online and pick up in their store.