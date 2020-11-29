Downtown Partners hosts Small Business Marketplace this holiday season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Starting this weekend, Downtown Partners is hosting a Small Business Marketplace.

The event features 15 small businesses and what they bring to downtown Sioux City.

Restaurants, boutiques, and food trucks will be open or feature a pop-up shop downtown to showcase their business.

Organizers say the event is designed to promote downtown businesses and invite other local small businesses to set up a storefront for the holiday season.

Every Saturday through December 19th businesses like Jefferson Beer Supply, Livengoodies Bakery, and Heartland Coffee & Nosh will be featured at the Small Business Marketplace.

"Small businesses need business too. We're here for our own dreams so we just want people to support our businesses. Just with the way the year has been, small businesses have needed a way to survive."

Emily Vollmar, owner of Rooted Boutique in Holstein, Iowa says it's a great way to get small businesses names out around the Siouxland area.

"To come and partner up with some other businesses downtown on 4th Street and around in the neighborhood, and it's a really great way for us to collaborate, us small businesses to collaborate this season," said Emily Vollmar, Rooted Boutique Owner.

Small Business Marketplace goes until December 19th.

You can find a list of all the participating businesses and where they're located downtown by clicking here.