Minnesota officer among 3 injured in an early morning ambush

ALBERT LEA, MN (NBC) -- Authorities in Albert Lea, Minnesota are searching for a gunman accused of ambushing an officer and wounding two other people Sunday morning.

People living in the neighborhood where the shooting took place have been told to shelter in place.

It started around two this morning when an officer responded to a report of fireworks or gunshots.

When the officer arrived, authorities say he was ambushed.

He was shot in the chest, but was able to get to safety and drive to a hospital.

Two other men were injured in the shooting. The officer was treated and released. No word on the condition of the other two injured men.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Freeborn County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search for the gunman.