National Adoption Month: Meet The Ellis Family

(KTIV) -- November is the month of thanks, but also National Adoption Month.

One Siouxland family shared their adoption story with KTIV.

A family of nine, The Ellis family uses their Christian values to take in and take care of kids in need.

They foster and have adopted over the years, something mom Cheryl said brings her joy.

"We've been foster and adoptive parents for over 17 years now, so we've had a lot of children in and out of our home. Mostly teenage girls. That's just been where our wheelhouse was, where we found our skill set. It's really where we found a need as well. That's the most of who's been living in our home," said Cheryl Ellis.

Cheryl said she knows adoption isn't for everyone, but it also can look daunting from an outside point of view.

"Remember that they're just kids. Even the teenagers, even though they're teenagers, they're just kids. One thing I teach the foster parenting in-service class before becoming a foster parent, one thing I leave with all of my classes is don't judge a kid or their parents on their worst day," said Cheryl.

Elizabeth Ellis said her life wouldn't feel right without her siblings, whose numbers have increased over her 17 years.

"I definitely try to approach it as, you're my sister, you're in my house now. You're my sister just as much as another one of my sisters that shares my same blood," said Elizabeth Ellis.

The Ellis's said they bring every kid in and raise them in a home of stability and security.

"Well, one of our main goals is for all of our children, and ourselves, to become more selfless, less selfish," said Cheryl.

Cheryl said when kids are in the foster system, they're in need of essential items.

You can donate new packages of socks, underwear, and pajamas from kids’ size 6 through adult sizes, for the Siouxland Foster Closet, Crittenton Shelter, and Boys and Girls Home through Dec.4 here.