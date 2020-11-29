Nebraska virus hospitalizations stabilize near record level

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nebraska has remained relatively stable over the past two weeks, but it remains near record levels, which is putting significant stress on the state’s hospitals. Nebraska officials said 911 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday. Over the past two weeks, that figure has gone up and down between Saturday’s low point and the record of 987 set on Nov. 20. But officials worry that Thanksgiving travel and gatherings could lead to a new spike in virus cases in the coming weeks, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains nearly double the 528 reported a month ago.