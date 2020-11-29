No. 11 Creighton beats North Dakota State 69-58 in opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, Antwann Jones fueled the decisive run in the first half, and No. 11 Creighton opened the season with a 69-58 win over North Dakota State. Jones scored nine of his 11 points in succession as Creighton turned an early deficit into a lead, and Bishop had nine points in the first five minutes of the second half as the Bluejays went up by as many as 23 points. Rocky Kreuser had 16 points, Tyree Eady had 12 and Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 11 for the Bison.