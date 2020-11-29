Nov. 29: Iowa reports 1,175 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 15 additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,013 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 225,783 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 227,796 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 131,099 have recovered, an increase of 1,092 since yesterday.

The state has also reported 15 additional virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 2,375.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (131,099) and the number of deaths (2,375) from the total number of confirmed cases (227,796) shows there are currently 94,322 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 4,559 tests were reported, and a total of 1,208,055 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate had a slight increase to 17.8%. That’s up from 17.7% reported one day earlier. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 18% except for Monona County which has a 16.7% positivity rate.

According to the health department's latest report, 1,175 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,221 from one day earlier. Out of those hospitalizations, 235 are in the ICU with 151 on ventilators. State data shows 67% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 153 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,799 residents at Iowa long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 1,971 have recovered. So far, 1,062 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 36 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,331.

To date, 7,744 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll at 126.

A total of 96 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 59 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 18 new cases were reported for a total of 3,048 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,346 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,172 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 22 since yesterday. Of those cases, 597 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 23 new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,384. Of those cases, 845 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,731 cases on Saturday, and that number rose to 2,748 by Sunday morning. Of those cases, 1,831 have recovered

The county has reported one new virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 42.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 24 additional cases bringing its total to 3,696. Of those cases, 2,665 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.