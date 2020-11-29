Nov. 29: Nebraska reports over 1,100 more COVID-19 cases, 896 active hospitalizations

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts reported 1,143 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases for the state to 126,466.

No additional deaths were reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll at 989.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 896 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up from down from 911 reported yesterday. A total of 4,277 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 63,562.

So far, 740,724 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health officials say 613,901 tests have come back negative.

Local health departments did not provide updated COVID-19 numbers for Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne counties.