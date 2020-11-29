Nov. 29: South Dakota reports 544 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 additional death

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 801 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 79,900.

According to Sunday's report, 700 of the new cases are confirmed and 101 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,930 active cases in the state, a decrease of 176 since Saturday.

The state's health department has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 943.

State data reported 976 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 62,027.

Currently, 544 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of five since Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,468 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had two new cases, bringing its total to 1,361. Of those cases, 1,206 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 19 new cases, bringing its total to 1,368. State health officials say 1,078 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to 10.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,353 to 5,410. Officials say 4,268 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 51.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 11 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,248. So far, 982 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 20 new cases, bringing the total to 1,771. Officials say 1,258 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths was reported in Yankton County. To date, Yankton County has had nine virus-related deaths.