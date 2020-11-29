Rescuers pull third body from Sardinian town buried by mud

ROME (AP) — Rescuers have retrieved the body of an elderly woman, the third fatality in the Sardinian town of Bitti, which was partially buried a day earlier by mudslides after torrential rain. The Italian news agency LaPresse said Sunday that the corpse of the 89-year-old victim had washed downhill from near her home to the town basketball court. On Saturday, the bodies of the two other victims were found. One was a herder who was caught up in the raging muddy waters on his way home; the other was a 90-year-old man in his home. Mud reached the second floor of many apartment buildings.